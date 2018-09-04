Lake Chad donors hope funds will help more than current crises

Donors promise millions more for Africa's Lake Chad, but will it be enough for a region beset by violence, famine and climate change?

by

    International donors and member states have pledged more than two billion dollars in financial assistance for the Lake Chad Basin to address a crisis described as "one of the greatest humanitarian disasters of our age".

    Chronic poverty, and food and water shortages, have been compounded by the violent attacks from the Boko Haram group.

    Millions of civilians have fled their homes.

    The humanitarian pledges came from a high-level conference in the German capital Berlin. The donors hoped to look beyond the immediate crisis to build resilience and stability.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Berlin.

