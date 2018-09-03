Eight killed in South Africa munition depot explosion

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast in Somerset West plant, near Cape Town.

    At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot near Cape Town, authorities said.

    The blast on Monday occurred at the Somerset West-based Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot, a joint venture between Germany's Rheinmetall Defence and South Africa's state-owned arms maker Denel.

    "I can confirm that eight people are dead," said Theo Layne, a spokesperson of Cape Town's fire and rescue department.

    Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast, which shook homes and rattled windows in the area.

    The company said in a statement that an explosion occurred at one of its buildings but gave no details on fatalities or injuries.

    "We are currently investigating the matter," it said.

    RDM manufactures and supplies selected munitions and explosive-related products for armed forces and police in South Africa and around the world.

    SOURCE: News agencies

