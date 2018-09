It's the beginning of the end for a Palestinian school facing imminent demolition along with its village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the school and village are illegal - and the ten-year court battle to keep the school open is over.

Bulldozers will level the entire Bedouin village to make room for the expansion of more illegal Israeli settlements.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Khan al-Ahmar, occupied West Bank.