Israel: Palestinian Ahed Tamimi 'banned from travelling abroad'

Israel has banned Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi and her family from travelling abroad, her father said, citing Palestinian authorities.

Basim Tamimi told Anadolu Agency on Friday that he and his family had planned to travel to Europe via Jordan, to participate in events and discussions on the Palestinian resistance movement and the experience of being detained in Israel.

But he said his family were informed by Palestinian authorities that Israel had banned them from travelling abroad.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the matter.

The Tamimi family had planned to leave Friday morning, Basim said, adding that neither the Palestinian nor the Israeli authorities provided a reason for the ban.

On July 29, Israeli authorities released Ahed al-Tamimi and her mother, Nariman, after both had served eight months behind bars.

The 17-year-old was arrested in December after a video went viral showing the young woman, then 16, pushing and hitting Israeli soldiers who tried to enter her family residence in Nabi Saleh.

She was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for "attacking" an Israeli soldier.

Tamimi, who was already a prominent advocate of Palestinian independence prior to her arrest, has since become an international symbol of resistance against Israel's occupation in the West Bank.

The teen's arrest drew international condemnation and again put the spotlight on Israel's treatment of Palestinians, especially Palestinian youth.

Tamimi was indicted on 12 charges in Israel's Ofer military court in Ramallah two weeks after her arrest.

In March, Tamimi and her mother accepted plea deals that would see them serve eight months in prison, including time served, in exchange for pleading guilty to some of the charges.

Israeli forces initiated a crackdown on Nabi Saleh after the video went viral, arresting residents and shooting dead Ahed's 21-year-old relative Izz al-Din Tamimi during a raid on the village last month.