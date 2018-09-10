Iraq PM Abadi visits Basra amid tension after week of unrest

Iraq's prime minister arrives in Basra to quell weeks of deadly protests over poor public services and unsafe drinking water.

by

    The fragile calm in the southern Iraqi city of Basra may be under threat.

    Armed groups in Basra, backed by Iran, have vowed to track down protesters who set fire to their offices during a week of demonstrations.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has visited the city, where people say corruption and neglect are destroying their lives, hoping to calm the situation.

    But with a heavy military presence and now the armed groups, the city has become tense.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson reports from the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.