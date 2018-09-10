Iraq PM Abadi visits Basra amid tension after week of unrest

The fragile calm in the southern Iraqi city of Basra may be under threat.

Armed groups in Basra, backed by Iran, have vowed to track down protesters who set fire to their offices during a week of demonstrations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has visited the city, where people say corruption and neglect are destroying their lives, hoping to calm the situation.

But with a heavy military presence and now the armed groups, the city has become tense.

Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson reports from the Iraqi capital Baghdad.