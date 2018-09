Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country does not want to go to war with the US anywhere in the Middle East.

Rouhani called the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal “a mistake”, but said sooner or later they will support it again.

Rouhani says Tehran is willing to resolve its issues with Washington, which is preparing a new round of sanctions against Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from the UN Headquarters in New York