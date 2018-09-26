’I could count the ribs on her chest’: Yemeni refugees starving

WARNING: You may find some images in his report disturbing.

The UN is warning that millions of Yemenis are at risk of famine.

The UAE has promised to help create a humanitarian corridor between Saana and Hodeidah. But aid is arriving too late for many of Yemen's most vulnerable as malnutrition and disease continue to claim lives in the war-torn nation and among its refugees.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from neighbouring Djibouti, where starving families are struggling to get to the few clinics available.