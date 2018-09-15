Harare's sanitation crisis to blame for Zimbabwe cholera epidemic

Zimbabwe's government is struggling to control the cholera outbreak in Harare caused by the city's dilapidated sanitation and water infrastructure.

Although the government has taken some action, banning the sale of food from street vendors in certain areas, the opposition and ruling party have blamed one another for the state of the sewage system and residents say nothing is being done to repair it.

Health workers have warned that if nothing is done about the sanitation system, the death toll from this and future outbreaks will rise.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.