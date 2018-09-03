Gunmen kill 11 villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state

Parts of central Nigeria have seen a spate of killings recently amid growing violence between herdsmen and farmers.

    Nigerian police say gunmen have killed at least 11 villagers in an attack in Plateau state, a central region riven by conflicts over land rights between mainly Christian farmers and Muslim nomadic herdsmen.

    The incident occurred late on Sunday in Lopandet Dwei Du village just outside state capital Jos, Terna Tyopev, police spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday.

    Tyopev said at least 11 people were also wounded in the attack and transferred to hospital.

    Plateau and other parts of central Nigeria have witnessed a spate of killings in recent months as herdsmen in search of grazing land and water for their cattle attack villages inhabited by farmers and retaliatory assaults.

    The conflict has killed 1,500 civilians in the first half of 2018, six times more than the Boko Haram armed campaign, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG).

    Since the violence escalated in January, an estimated 300,000 people have fled their homes, the group said.

    The growing violence between the herdsmen and the farming communities further heighten ethnic and religious tensions in advance of Nigeria's general elections scheduled for early next year.

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.