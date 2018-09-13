Guatemalans protest against Morales' annulment of CICIG

Thousands of Guatemalans have on the streets since Monday, when a week of marches kicked off to protest against the government's decision to shut down an international anti-corruption commission in the country.

Last month, President Jimmy Morales announced he would not renew the mandate of the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which played a key role in prosecuting high-level officials for corruption and which is investigating Morales and his family, as well.

More than 2,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to stop the demonstrations from interrupting a session of parliament, angering opposition leaders who say the president is using the military to quell criticism.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer reports from Guatemala City.