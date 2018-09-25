UN General Assembly 2018: All the latest updates

World leaders have descended on New York to take part in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iran nuclear deal, a response to the Rohingya crisis, and the future of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are some of the issues expected to take centre stage at this year's gathering.

On Tuesday, the first batch of leaders will address the assembly - US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among them.

Trump on Twitter: no meeting with Rouhani

US President Donald Trump has tweeted to say he will not be meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US.

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!," Trump said.

Rouhani already told NBC News on Monday there would not be a meeting.

"Naturally, if someone is keen on having a meeting and holding dialogue and creating progress in relationships, that person would not use the tool of sanctions and threats [and bring] to bear all of its power against another government and nation," the Iranian leader said.

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Here are some of the key issues expected to feature heavily at this year's General Assembly.

The Rohingya : Countries are divided on an appropriate response to the Rohingya crisis, with US Ambassador Nikki Haley calling for strong and immediate action against Myanmar's leadership and Chinese ambassador Wu Haitao urging a softer approach based on "constructive assistance".

Syria : As the battle for Idlib looms, UN officials have called on all parties to ensure that civilian casualties are avoided, but there are no signs of these warnings being heeded.

Iran nuclear deal : Relations between the US and Iran are at a low since Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in May. Meanwhile, Europe is trying to keep the agreement afloat.

New Zealand's 'First baby'

New Zealand's Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern made history when she brought her three-month-old daughter into the assembly hall on Monday evening.

Ardern called bringing her baby into the meeting a "practical decision".

"Neve is actually nearby me most of the time in New Zealand, she's just not always caught. But here, when she's awake, we try and keep her with me. So that was the occasion," the New Zealand Herald quoted her as saying.

The head of state's partner, Clarke Gayford, earlier tweeted a picture of the ID badge of Ms Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford - New Zealand's "first baby".

Because everyone on twitter's been asking to see Neve's UN id, staff here whipped one up.

I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change.

Great yarn for her 21st. pic.twitter.com/838BI96VYX — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) September 24, 2018

What is the General Assembly?

The General Assembly is the main deliberative and policymaking organ of the UN. It is the only UN body with equal representation, meaning each country has one vote.

The General Assembly convenes once a year for three months starting in mid-September and, if necessary, again from January.

The event that draws much of the media's attention is the general debate, which kicks off on Tuesday.

During the general debate, which is scheduled to last for nine days, world leaders take turns delivering speeches about the issues that matter to their governments.

Representatives from each of the 193 UN member states get 15 minutes in principle to speak. Here's a schedule.

Some of the most memorable moments in the history of the general debate are Benjamin Netanyahu's "red line" speech, former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi's 96-minute speech during which he ripped a copy of the UN charter, and Trump calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "rocket man".

