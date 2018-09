The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has ended a 3-day state visit to Germany by opening Europe's largest mosque in the cathedral city of Cologne.

It was a visit intended to mend ties but it has also exposed deep disagreements between the two countries.

Both supporters and opponents of president Erdogan held gatherings in Cologne on Saturday with police standing in between.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Cologne.