Emmy Awards: The big winners this year

Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have won the top prizes at the Emmy awards in a night full of surprises, including a live marriage proposal that shocked the audience.
HBO's medieval fantasy epic Game of Thrones won a total of nine Emmys, including technical awards for special effects and stunts, and was named best drama series for a third time, beating last year's champion, The Handmaid's Tale.
Netflix, which had 112 nominations going into the awards, ended up tying HBO for the most wins, with 23 apiece.
Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, a series about a 1950s housewife who turns to stand-up comedy, took home the Emmy for best comedy series.
Mrs Maisel won a total of eight awards on the night, including best actress for Rachel Brosnahan.
Among the highlights were the shock marriage proposal, that came when director Glenn Weiss used his acceptance speech to propose to his girlfriend in the audience, Jan Svendsen. She said yes.
Emmy hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live filled the evening with jokes about diversity on television, sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and the power of streaming services like Amazon and Netflix.
"It is an honour to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet," Che said, alluding to the dozens of men who have been fired or forced to resign in the past year because of sexual harassment allegations.
Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Jennifer Lewis made a bold statement, choosing to wear Nike.
"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," Lewis told Variety during her red-carpet interview before the ceremony.
Describing her thought process while selecting an outfit, she remembered asking herself:
"What can I do? What can I do that's meaningful? I'll wear Nike. I'll wear Nike to say thank you.
"Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also."
Below is a list of the top prize-winners announced by the Television Academy:
Drama Series: Game of Thrones
|The cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award for Game of Thrones [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
|The cast poses backstage with their Outstanding Comedy Series award for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
| Matthew Rhys poses with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
| Claire Foy of The Crown wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
|Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld
| Thandie Newton poses backstage with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for Westworld [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans
| Joel Fields (L) and Joe Weisberg pose backstage with their Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award for The Americans [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
|Bill Hader wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series for Barry [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
|Rachel Brosnahan poses with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
|Amy Sherman-Palladino poses backstage with her Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series awards for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
|The cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story poses backstage with their Outstanding Limited Series award [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
|Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch series [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
| John Oliver poses backstage with Liz Stanton and the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
|Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Ross Mathews pose backstage with the Reality-Competition Program award for RuPaul's Drag Race [Mike Blake/Reuters]
SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies