Emirates flight quarantined in New York after passengers fall ill

At least 19 passengers become sick on 14-hour flight from Dubai with 10 hospitalised after landing at JFK airport.

    There are conflicting reports as to how many fell ill on the double-deck A380 airliner [Bilal Hussein/AP]
    There are conflicting reports as to how many fell ill on the double-deck A380 airliner [Bilal Hussein/AP]

    An Emirates airliner carrying more than 500 passengers was quarantined on a New York City runway after reports of a large number of people falling ill on Wednesday.

    At least 19 people aboard the flight from Dubai were confirmed ill when the aircraft landed at John F Kennedy International Airport.

    About 100 people complained of feeling sick on the flight from the Middle East, with symptoms including cough and fever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

    CDC health officers worked with other agencies to evaluate passengers, including taking temperatures and making arrangements for transport to hospitals, spokesman Benjamin Haynes said.

    Ten people were taken to hospitals while the other nine declined treatment, said Raul Contreras, a spokesman for the New York City mayor's office.

    Diala Makki was on the aircraft when she learned from flight crew that a number of people had become sick.

    "The Emirates cabin crew were super-helpful, they were not in panic mode, which was amazing," said Makki.

    Emirates Airline is wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is controlled by Dubai's government. It is the largest airline in the Middle East.

    The CDC did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.