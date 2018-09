On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly will be shining a spotlight on the spread of tuberculosis, especially in poorer areas.

South Africa has the second-highest rate of TB infection in Africa.

While there has been a seven percent decrease in the number of infections, cases of a drug-resistant strain are on the rise.

And there is concern healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk by treating patients.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from Cape Town.