On Friday, more than six dozen women, some of whom have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school, defended his alleged innocence.

The US president, in turn, attacked the story of the California professor accusing Kavanaugh on Twitter and said, "We have to fight for him, not worry about the other side."

Meanwhile, Ford has been given more time to negotiate the terms of her testimony.

Al Jazeera's White House correspondent, Kimberly Halkett reports.