Four decades on, Camp David Accords failing to bring peace?

Forty years ago the Camp David Accords were signed. The deal aimed to resolve differences over the 1967 Six Day War. Israel seized territory including Sinai and Gaza from Egypt; the Golan Heights from Syria and the West Bank, which was controlled by Jordan.

Camp David laid the framework for a peace deal signed a year later by Egypt and Israel, after Israel handed back the Sinai to Egypt.

The Accords in 1978 included a proposal to set up a self-governing authority for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

But 40 years on, Palestinian rights are increasingly disappearing as the US government boosts support for Tel Aviv.

