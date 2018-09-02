Deadly suicide blast targets government offices in Mogadishu

At least six people killed in explosion that targeted local government offices.

    Somali medical personnel help a civilian who was wounded in the suicide blast [Farah Abdi Warsameh/The Associated Press]

    At least six people have been killed in a suicide attack that targeted local government offices in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

    The explosion on Sunday destroyed the building and a school opposite it. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the scene.

    Three of the people killed in the blast were security forces who stopped the bomber from speeding through a checkpoint, Salah Hassan Omar, spokesman for the the Mogadishu administration told reporters at the scene.

    The attacker then detonated the explosive-laden vehicle near the gate of Hawlwadag district headquarters, Omar added.

    The three others killed in the explosion were civilians, Omar added.

    Fourteen people, including six children, need intensive care, said the city's ambulance service. Among the wounded was deputy district commissioner Ibrahim Hassan Matan.

    Most of the wounded are mostly young students from a nearby school, according to officials. 

    The blast also blew off the roof of a mosque and damaged houses nearby.

    The armed group al-Shabab claimed responsibilty for the attack, which shattered a period of calm in the seaside capital.

    The al-Qaeda-linked group is fighting to overthrow the UN-backed government in Mogadishu.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

