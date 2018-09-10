Copland?: A town in Afghanistan for female police officers

In an effort to encourage recruitment, the government is preparing an entire town of secure housing for female police officers and their families near Kabul.

    Construction has begun on a town solely for female police officers in the Afghan capital Kabul.

    There are about 3,000 female officers in the country, just two percent of the total force.

    Security officials worry that attacks on police officers, both on and off-shift, deter women from enrolling in police training, so the government has devised a small town of secure housing - complete with a medical centre, daycare, gym and school - for the small, but hopefully growing, cadre of policewomen.

    Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports from Kabul.

