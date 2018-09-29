Congo presidential election concerns over credibility of vote

Opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo are concerned about the credibility of the upcoming presidential election.

They're worried electronic voting machines, which are being used for the first time in the country, will be manipulated to rig the result.

The technology was created by a South Korean company which built similar machines for elections in Argentina last year. But the devices were then rejected because of security issues that made them vulnerable to hackers.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the capital, Kinshasa.