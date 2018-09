China says it will retaliate against the latest and largest round of US tariffs.

Washington escalated the trade war on Monday, hitting China with tariffs on an additional $200bn worth of goods.

The US government will begin collecting a 10 percent tariff on those goods starting on 24 September, through to the end of the year.

Then on 1 January, 2019, the tariffs will jump to 25 percent.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.