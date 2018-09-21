Calls in Iraq to protect archaeological treasures

For 12 centuries the spiral minaret of the Great Mosque at Samara has survived storms and wars. But perhaps its greatest danger is from neglect.

by

    Some of Iraq's most significant archaeological discoveries have been made in the city of Samara.

    Samara lies on both sides of the River Tigris north of Baghdad. It marks the site of a powerful Islamic capital that ruled over the Abbasid Empire which stretched from Tunisia to Central Asia for a century.

    It is estimated that 80 percent of it still lies undiscovered.

    UNESCO says it should be protected as a World Heritage Site.

    But locals say some of its landmarks are being left to crumble.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

