Bus-truck crash kills 15 in western Afghanistan

At least 15 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck in western Afghanistan, officials said, in the second major traffic accident this month.

Another 30 were injured in the early morning crash in Bakwa district of Farah province, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib told AFP news agency.

The bus had been travelling from Herat province to the southern province of Kandahar when the accident happened.

At least three women and two children were among the casualties, said Nasir Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor.

The dead were all bus passengers, he added.

It was not clear how the crash happened but accidents involving long-distance passenger buses are common in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people were killed and another 25 wounded in an accident involving a bus and a truck in Kandahar province.

In 2016, at least 73 people were killed when two passenger buses and an oil tanker burst into flames in a head-on collision in eastern Ghazni province, in one of the country's worst road accidents.