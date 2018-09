New York City is home to more than eight million people - and now, more than 26 million oysters.

Oysters were once plentiful in the city's waters. Then, they virtually disappeared.

Now, scientists and volunteers are attempting to return New York's waterways to their former glory as part of the Billion Oyster Project. The oysters are not for eating, but they have huge benefits for the local ecosystem.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey has been following their efforts in Brooklyn.