Brexit countdown: IMF chief gives no-deal warning

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that a "no deal" exit from the European Union will come at a substantial economic cost to the UK.

Christine Lagarde says the UK's growth rate will be less than half the global average, even if an agreement for a smooth Brexit transition is reached.

The economic situation in the event of a "no deal" exit? Lagarde called the consequences "dire" should there be a disorderly withdrawal from the EU.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from central London.