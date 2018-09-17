Brexit countdown: IMF chief gives no-deal warning

The International Monetary Fund warns of major problems for the UK head if it fails to agree on an exit deal with the European Union.

by

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that a "no deal" exit from the European Union will come at a substantial economic cost to the UK.

    Christine Lagarde says the UK's growth rate will be less than half the global average, even if an agreement for a smooth Brexit transition is reached.

    The economic situation in the event of a "no deal" exit? Lagarde called the consequences "dire" should there be a disorderly withdrawal from the EU.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from central London.

