Bobi Wine: Ugandan pop star-turned-politician to return home

The politician returning home after receiving treatment in the US for injuries suffered during alleged state torture.

    Bobi Wine, centre, wants Museveni - in power since 1986 - to retire [FILE - Ronald Kabuubi/AP]

    Uganda's pop star-turned-opposition politician is returning home on Thursday after receiving treatment in the United States for injuries suffered during alleged state torture.

    Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is charged with treason over his alleged role in an August incident in which President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade was pelted with stones.

    Ssentamu is out on bail. His lawyers call the treason charge false.

    Ugandan authorities said police will escort him from the airport to his home to maintain order. "Unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies will not be allowed," the police said.

    In a series of Twitter posts, Ssentamu said: "I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot".

    The alleged torture of Ssentamu and his co-accused drew widespread condemnation at home and abroad.

    Ugandan officials deny the allegations.

    Ssentamu says he is fighting for freedom from oppression and wants Museveni, in power since 1986, to retire.

    The singer won a parliamentary seat last year without the backing of a political party.

    His supporters have urged him to run for president in 2021.
     

    SOURCE: News agencies

