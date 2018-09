Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday warned against foreign interference in Uganda’s politics, days after an opposition MP calls for the United States to halt military aid over human rights violations.

Ugandan opposition MP Bobi Wine is calling on the US to stop supporting his country's military.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, he said the Ugandan government uses American support to stifle dissent at home and engages in torture.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports.