Angela Merkel to decide on spy chief's fate after far-right row

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is set to decide whether to fire the domestic spy chief, as an explosive dispute over immigration and the far-right rocks her fragile coalition.

The controversy has sparked the second major stress test for a weakened Merkel's fourth-term government.

Forged half a year ago between Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its conservative Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the government has struggled to maintain a united front on migration.

The three party chiefs last week huddled to discuss the fate of Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the German domestic intelligence service, but postponed a decision until a new crisis meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Maassen became the focus of controversy earlier this month after raising doubts about the veracity of reports about far-right hooligans and neo-Nazis randomly attacking immigrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz in late August.

The attacks, which sparked revulsion in Germany and abroad, followed a fatal stabbing in which an Iraqi was identified as the chief suspect.

Days later, Maassen questioned the authenticity of amateur video footage showing the violence and voiced doubt that racists had indeed "hunted down" foreigners.

Maassen's comments, including his speculation that the footage was "deliberate misinformation", directly contradicted the stance of Merkel, who had deplored the xenophobic attacks and the "hatred in the streets".

SPD leaders then demanded Merkel fire the spy chief for political meddling and pointed to his repeated meetings with leaders of the far-right and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Meetings with AfD

Maassen has rejected accusations that he has supported AfD legislators with early access to unpublished data and advice on how to avoid surveillance by his Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles has insisted Maassen must go and SPD youth wing leader Kevin Kuehnert, 29, mockingly tweeted that he should either explain his conspiracy theory or "throw in his tin-foil hat".

However, Maassen has received the backing of his immediate boss, the CSU's hardline Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has for three years been Merkel's nemesis within the ruling grand coalition.

Seehofer, a harsh critic of Merkel's 2015 decision to allow a mass influx of migrants and refugees, had in July brought the government to the brink of collapse with his threat to close national borders to asylum seekers.

Less than three months on, and with that bitter dispute barely papered over, the conflict over Maassen's fate once more highlights the deep chasms within Merkel's coalition.

On one level, both major parties, the CDU and SPD, are distrustful partners stuck in a political marriage of convenience after the AfD, a one-time fringe party, poached millions of their voters in last year's elections.

But the rift is deepest between Merkel and Seehofer, whose own political future hangs in the balance as his CSU braces for potentially massive losses to the AfD in Bavarian state elections next month.