Aid groups strain as Venezuelan refugee crisis spills over

Nearly two million Venezuelans are seeking better lives in neighbouring countries in Latin America and aid groups and local humanitarians are struggling to bear the load.

by

    Peru has continued to absorb a huge swell of Venezuelan refugees, more than anywhere else apart from Colombia.

    Many arrive exhausted after travelling for days without knowing what to do or where to go.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has asserted that Venezuelan refugees are working in "slave-like" conditions in Peru, a claim the Peruvian government dismissed as "propaganda".

    Nevertheless, aid groups and sympathetic Peruvians are struggling to keep up with the mass migration out of Venezuela.

    Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez went to meet a Peruvian businessman who’s set up a shelter in the capital Lima.

