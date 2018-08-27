Yemen's cancer crisis amid war

While the United Nations is warning of the potential of a third cholera outbreak in Yemen, the almost four-year-long war is taking its toll on cancer patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around 35,000 people have cancer in Yemen, with 11,000 new patients diagnosed each year. Many of them are children.

But in a place where the economy and the infrastructure have collapsed, it is difficult to get the life-saving treatment people so desperately need.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from neighbouring Djibouti.