Yemen's cancer crisis amid war

It is becoming increasing difficult to get potentially life-saving treatment to 35,000 cancer patients in Yemen, with 11,000 new cases each year, as the ongoing conflict nears its four-year mark.

by

    While the United Nations is warning of the potential of a third cholera outbreak in Yemen, the almost four-year-long war is taking its toll on cancer patients.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around 35,000 people have cancer in Yemen, with 11,000 new patients diagnosed each year. Many of them are children.

    But in a place where the economy and the infrastructure have collapsed, it is difficult to get the life-saving treatment people so desperately need.

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from neighbouring Djibouti.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.