Yemen's al-Mahra strike: New restrictions on imported goods

Yemeni custom workers at al-Mahra border crossing between Yemen and Oman carry out a strike protesting new tariffs.

    Workers have gone on strike at al-Mahra border crossing between Yemen and Oman.

    They are protesting against new restrictions and tariffs, up to 100 percent, on imported goods.

    Seventy percent of imports to Yemen enter from Oman through this key border crossing.

    The people of al-Mahra have been protesting the presence of Saudi Arabia and UAE troops for months.

    Their calls for the coalition to scale back its military presence and hand Al Ghaydah airport back to civil authorities were finally met in a deal last month.

    Locals have given the deal until September to see if the Saudi-led coalition will fulfill their six demands, fully.

    Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports.

