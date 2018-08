Violence is escalating in Yemen, raising fears of a new cholera outbreak in the port city of Hodeidah.

Saudi-UAE coalition jets have launched new air attacks on the city, which is held by Houthi rebels.

Aid groups are worried the fighting could make a humanitarian crisis even worse.

They are warning of a second cholera epidemic, and that more than eight million people are on the verge of starvation.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Djibouti, just across from Yemen.