Yemen: Hodeidah offensive, fishermen scared to return sea

The media controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels is reporting that 12 fishermen were killed in a Saudi-Emirati coalition air raid off the coast of Uqban Island in Hodeidah province.

But the coalition says the boats were being used to smuggle weapons.

Fishermen in Hodeidah say they are scared to go out to the sea, because of ongoing fighting.

The Saudi-Emirati military alliance is trying to recapture the city from Houthi rebels.

Twenty-eight people were killed and more than 30 injured earlier this month in an attack on a fish market there.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from neighbouring Djibouti.