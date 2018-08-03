Work on Israel-Jordan gas pipeline begins despite public refusal

Many local organizations involved in anti-normalisation campaigns have been criticising the deal.

    Work has begun on a 65-kilometer pipeline which is supposed to start bringing gas from Israel to Jordan in early 2020.

    The Jordanian government says the deal will save hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

    Jordanian society, many of whom are Palestinian refugees, continue to resist official efforts to promote ties with Israel.

    It's been more than two decades since Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel but it is still largely unpopular.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Amman, Jordan.

