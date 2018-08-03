Work on Israel-Jordan gas pipeline begins despite public refusal

Work has begun on a 65-kilometer pipeline which is supposed to start bringing gas from Israel to Jordan in early 2020.

The Jordanian government says the deal will save hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

But many organizations involved in anti-normalisation campaigns have been criticising the deal.

Jordanian society, many of whom are Palestinian refugees, continue to resist official efforts to promote ties with Israel.

It's been more than two decades since Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel but it is still largely unpopular.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Amman, Jordan.