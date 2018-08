Damian Chazelle's film, First Man, has officially opened the 75th annual Venice Film Festival.

Renowned for premiering many Oscar winners, the 11-day festival marks the official beginning of award season, but a variety of films are on offer, from documentaries to blockbusters.

Just who will win this year's top honour, the Golden Lion, is anyone's guess.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from Venice.