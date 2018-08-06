Venezuela arrests six over 'drone attack' during Maduro speech

Officials say authorities have arrested six people suspected of using explosives-laden drones in a failed bid to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    Venezuela's interior minister says six people have been arrested, after what President Nicolas Maduro says was an assassination attempt against him.

    The president accuses Colombia and a group of US financiers of trying to kill him.

    Venezuela's opposition fears the government will launch a crackdown.

    Colombia's Foreign Affairs Ministry called that accusation absurd, and in Washington, President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton strongly denied any US role.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Washington, DC.

