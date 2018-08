Kenya's president is in Washington, DC, to meet US President Donald Trump.

Uhuru Kenyatta wants easier access to US markets for Kenyan businesses.

Currently, most of the large infrastructure projects in Kenya are being built by Chinese companies.

About 70 percent of the country's external debt is owed to Beijing.

Trump's priorities are expected to centre on security, and countering China's growing influence in Africa.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.