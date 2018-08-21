UN: Ghazni still dangerous for all after Taliban pushed out

Civilian casualties continue to fill up hospitals days after fighters defeated by Afghan troops.

    Four days after Taliban fighters were pushed out of the Afghan city of Ghazni, the UN said it is still not safe for civilians or aid workers to get in or out of the city.

    More than 200 civilians were killed and hundreds more wounded during the five-day assault.

    People were trapped in their homes for five days as thousands of Taliban fighters and Afghan soldiers fought in the streets.

    US helicopters, drones, and a B-1 bomber patrolled overhead.

    The Red Cross recovered 250 bodies from the streets.

    Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports.

