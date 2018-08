The British Government is to release a report detailing how it will avoid economic collapse if it fails to get a deal on its withdrawal from the EU.

The so-called 'no deal' scenario has prompted warnings that the UK could run out of food and medicine, and that major airports could close down. There have even been warnings of social unrest.

Negotiations remain deadlocked just months before Britain is due to pull out of the bloc.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from London.