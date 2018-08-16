Turkey willing to talk with US as equals over tariffs and pastor

Turkey says its ready to enter talks with the United States regarding the ongoing trade and diplomatic disputes.

The US insists that the steel tariffs are not related to Turkey's detention of Andrew Brunson, a US pastor that Ankara links to the 2016 failed coup attempt and are based on national security grounds.

Turkey's foreign minister has said that it is prepared to negotiate with the US as equals, but will not be dictated to. The White House, however, has not changed its threatening rhetoric thus far.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.