US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, a staunch opponent of Trump's administration, alleging he made contradictory and erroneous testimony before Congress.

Now, the White House has indicated other Trump critics may soon face similar action.

The clearances of eight other administration critics are also in jeopardy, as well as one current Department of Justice official's.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports.