Trump announces another top White House aide to step down

Counsel Don McGahn, who has been involved with probe into Russian meddling in 2016 election, will leave post, sparking suspicion that another member of Trump's inner circle is turning against him.

by

    US President Donald Trump has announced another top White House aide is to leave his post.

    Don McGahn will step down as counsel in the Autumn. McGahn has been co-operating with the Special Counsel inquiry into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 elections.

    Reports say that has made Trump uneasy.

    When he was appointed as White House counsel, Donald Trump called him a "brilliant legal mind." But now he is leaving the White House, adding to speculation that another member of Trump's inner circle is turning against him.

     

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

