Trump administration proposes freezing fuel efficiency standards

Trump's proposed standards for fuel efficiency would discard rules set to go into effect in 2025 and strip California of its rights to set its own efficiency standards.

    Continuing its assault on federal rules designed to protect the environment and combat global warming, the Trump administration has proposed weakening future fuel efficiency standards for American cars and trucks.

    The new proposed standards would also take away an individual state's ability to set standards above federal requirement - an attack on the higher California standard that is also followed by many other states.

    Activists warn that this will be bad for both consumers and the planet.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds has more from Los Angeles, United States.

