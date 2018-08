Spain is expected to surpass its record-high temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius - set in July last year.

Three people have already died in the soaring heat.

The threat of wildfires is an additional concern as the country dries out.

Allowing livestock to roam extensively while grazing creates firebreaks, but herding the animals is a tough job and fewer young people are becoming shepherds - as Al Jazeera's Karl Penhaul discovers in Belmez.