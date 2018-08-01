South Africa moving to expropriate white farmers' land

Country's president says ruling party to push ahead with plans to redistribute land, without compensation for white farmers, widening concerns.

by

    South Africa's president says the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will push ahead with plans for the expropriation of land from white farmers, without compensation.

    Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC will try to amend the Constitution with the support of the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters.

    The issue of land ownership is one of the most contentious in South Africa.

    Concerned voices point to the case study of neighbouring Zimbabwe, where the economy collapsed after land reform was carried out.

    Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba has more.

