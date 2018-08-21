Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to Turkey in 2019

Announcement on expedited shipment comes amid a growing rift between Turkey and its NATO allies in the West.

    Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to Turkey in 2019
    S-400 system is touted as being able to engage aerial targets within a 400km range [Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

    Russia will begin S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey in 2019 - a year earlier than previously announced.

    The move comes amid a growing rift between Turkey and its NATO allies in the West.

    "The contract on the S-400 to Turkey is being executed within the agreed timeline," said Alexander Mikheyev, chief of Rosoboronexport, Russia's state weapons exporter.

    "In 2019, we will begin to fulfil this contract," Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Tuesday.

    Last year, the chief executive of S-400 manufacturer Rostec said the missile system deliveries would start in 2020.

    Rosoboronexport also said it would switch to using local currencies in deals with foreign trade partners instead of using the US dollar, RIA news agency reported.

    $2.5bn deal

    Turkey will be the first NATO member state to acquire the advanced Russian surface-to-air missile system in a deal worth $2.5bn, Rostec's Sergei Chemezov told Russian newspaper Kommersant in December.

    The S-400 system, incompatible with NATO systems, is touted as being able to engage aerial targets within a 400km range.

    US military officials and politicians have expressed concerns over Turkey's intention to buy the Russian missile system.

    The United States in recent weeks imposed sanctions against Turkey in an effort to effect the release of a US pastor allegedly linked to plotters of the country's failed 2016 military coup.

    The sanctions have played a role in sending Turkey's economy into a tailspin.

    Is US undermining its alliance with Turkey?

    Inside Story

    Is US undermining its alliance with Turkey?

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.