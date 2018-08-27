Russia denies it was behind air raid in Afghanistan

Russia has said it was not behind an air attack in northern Afghanistan and its military aircraft has not been conducting any operations near Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan, the RIA news agency said citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

On Monday, two Afghan government officials said a Tajik or Russian plane bombed the northeastern Durqad district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, during a clash between gunmen and Tajik border guards.

Afghan local media, quoting the provincial governor's spokesman Mohammad Jawed Hejri, said clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon between drug smugglers in Afghanistan and Tajik border guards.

Hejri confirmed the jets were "foreign" but could not verify if they were either from Russia or Tajikistan.

"The identity of the drugs smugglers is not known," said Hejri.

Security in Takhar has deteriorated recently as armed groups regularly attack security checkpoints in the province.

Clashes between security forces and the Taliban have also increased in the past few months as the armed group attempts to overrun districts in the country's northeast.