Primary elections in two US states are being seen as an important test for the so-called 'Trump effect'.

In Florida, Democrats picked the state's first African American candidate for governor.

Andrew Gillum will take on Ron DeSantis in November.

DeSantis was behind in the polls until President Trump backed him.

This race is being seen as an indication of how the upcoming mid-term elections later this year could shape up.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.