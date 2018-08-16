Platinum giant to cut more than 13,000 jobs in South Africa

Impala Platinum says it must restructure to handling increased production costs and low commodity prices, but miners say that more can be done to save their jobs.

by

    The world's second-largest platinum producer says it will cut more than 13,000 jobs in South Africa over the next two years. Impala Platinum says it is because of lower commodity prices and soaring production costs.

    The miners' union has said it will not accept the job cuts and is threatening industrial action.

    The cuts come as South Africa commemorates the sixth anniversary of the Marikana massacre when 34 miners were shot dead by police during a wage strike.

    Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from Rustenburg in the North West province.

