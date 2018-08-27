How much plastic is in our oceans?

The world's plastic pollution has doubled in the past 20 years and only less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled.

by

    The world is still producing plastic, even though it is widely recognised to be a big environmental problem.

    It is still far cheaper to produce single-use items than to recycle, and the resulting pollution is having an impact on countries and oceans across the world.

    Earlier this year a huge mass of that ocean plastic waste washed ashore on a beach in the Dominican Republic.

    At the current rate, by 2050, the oceans will contain more plastic than fish, according to the World Economic Forum.

     

    Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

